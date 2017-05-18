Indonesian soldier (Source: AP)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Indonesian military said on May 18 that at least four Indonesian soldiers were killed and eight others were injured when a cannon malfunctioned during an exercise on Tanjung Datuk island in the East Sea.

The incident occurred in an exercise on May 17 which saw the participation of a reserve battalion.

A spokesperson of Indonesian army said the malfunction of the cannon caused it to fire in unexpected directions and hit the soldiers. The gun, which was purchased in 2013, still operated normally a day before.

Among the wounded, four people are in critical condition. The Indonesian authorities are investing the case.-VNA