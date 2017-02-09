Indonesia: 75,000 policemen deployed for local elections

Indonesian police. (Source: Daily Mail)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian police is planning to mobilise 75,000 officers to ensure security for provincial chief and district head elections, which are scheduled to take place in 101 regions across the country on February 15.

Spokesman of National Police Martinus Sitompul said that police officers will be stationed at some voting places three days ahead of the election. The police also devised plans to launch additional security measures in conflict-prone areas like Jakarta, Aceh and Papua.

The capital city of Jakarta is on the alert due to recent social and political incidents. Additional forces from other regions will be sent to those three locations to maintain security and order during the election.

The peak of security tension is forecasted to be five days before the election.

President Joko Widodo has required relevant forces to ensure security and prevent any incidents in the important period.-VNA