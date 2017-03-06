Indonesia actively supports SMEs

A craftswoman makes a wooden miniature of a Harley Davidson in Brangkal village, Karanganom district, Klaten, Central Java (Photo: The Jakarta Post)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Ministry of Industry has planned to help the establishment of 20,000 new small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the manufacturing sector by 2019, according to The Jakarta Post.



Gati Wibawaningsih, the ministry’s SME director general, said Indonesia is currently home to 166,000 small enterprises, adding that her office aims to facilitate the formation of more than 5,000 new SMEs in 2017.



SMEs are key enterprises that drive economic growth in Indonesia and the government is encouraging the development of new SMEs as part of its efforts to boost the number of businesses in the country, which lags behind other Asian countries such as Singapore, China and Japan.



To provide the wider market, the ministry planned to promote products of SMEs through the creation of a digital platform equipped with an online marketing and e-payment system called E-Smart SMEs.



All factories run by SMEs set up room for the improvement since 92 percent of industrial products in the market are imported while domestic firms need opportunities to produce products as many as possible to replace the imported ones.



Other forms of government support for industrial SMEs include the certification of products, assistance in purchasing machinery and equipment as part of industrial restructuring and promoting local and international exhibitions. -VNA