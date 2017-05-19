Haze brought on by Indonesian peat fires blankets the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur in 2016

(Source: asiancorrespondent.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Indonesia has assured that there will be no transboundary haze problems plaguing Southeast Asia’s skyline this year, said Indonesian Environment and Forestry Ministry advisor Arief Yuwono.

Speaking at the 19th Technical Working Group and Sub-Regional Ministerial Steering Committee on Transboundary Haze Pollution in Kuala Lumpur on May 18, he said that the prediction was based on 2016’s record as the year saw almost zero recurrence of haze.

Singapore reported only one day of haze while Malaysia, three days, he said, noting that in 2017, Indonesia already made observation and comparison to the previous year.

Arief Yuwono added that with a weaker El Nino and the system already activated on the ground, Indonesia anticipates that the country can repeat its performance in 2016.

Indonesia has also successfully implemented stringent measures to curb forest fires following complaints from its neighbouring countries in 2015.

At the meeting, representatives from Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand and Singapore said these countries stay ready to help Indonesia cope with emergencies if requested, and reaffirmed their commitment to working towards a Haze Free ASEAN by 2020.-VNA