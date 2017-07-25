Rescuers search for victims of the sunken speedboat in Indonesia (Photo: EPA/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A speedboat with 51 people onboard capsized off North Kalimantan province in central Indonesia on July 25, killing at least eight people, including two German tourists.

Speedboat Rejeki Baru, heading to North Kalimantan province’s Bulungan district, sank after sailing 1 kilometre off the coast of Pelabuhan Tengkayu of Takaran town, according to the Indonesian search and rescue office.

Rescuers from the navy and marine police of Indonesia were deployed to search for other victims.-VNA