The ferry incident in the water off East Java province, Indonesia (Photo: EPA/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – At least five people lost their lives after a ferry caught fire in the waters off East Java province, Indonesia, on May 19.



The five bodies are already placed at sea port, said the Indonesian Search and Rescue Office.



A total of 95 passengers were safely rescued, according to Muhammad Arifin, head of the Search and Rescue Office of East Java province.



Meanwhile, Julius Adravida Barata, spokesperson of the Indonesian Transport Ministry, said some 187 people were rescued.



However, there has been no report on the accurate number of passengers on the ferry before the incident happened.



A search and rescue operation for the missing is still going on, involving two helicopters, scores of ships and around 200 personnel.-VNA