Indonesia: Bomb detonated in West Java province

Counter-terrorism police of Indonesia. (Photo: EPA/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A suspected terrorist exploded a bomb near a government administrative office in West Java province, eastern Indonesia, on February 27, according to Indonesian media.



While the police were carrying out negotiations, asking the alleged militant to surrender, he burned the building, Metro TV quoted the provincial police chief Anton Charlian as saying.



He said that the police have followed the movement of the man, who is a member of a terrorist group.



Anton Charlian said that the attacker may have been linked to Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD)- an umbrella organisation that is estimated to include hundreds of IS sympathizers in the Southeast Asian country.-VNA