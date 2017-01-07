Indonesia captures 163 illegal fishing boats in 2016

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Indonesia seized 163 boats for illegal fishing on the countries’ waters last year, local news agency Antara reported on January 6.Of the total, there were 140 ships from foreign countries.Antara quoted Sjarief Widjaja, acting director of the Ministry of Fisheries and Maritime Affairs’s fishery and marine resource supervision office, as saying the number of these arrested ships increases every year.According to Sjarief Widjaja, the figure was 108 in 2015 and 38 in 2014.Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Affairs Susi Pudjiastuti affirmed the ministry’s determination to crack down on illegal fishing by boosting sea security in 2017.She said Indonesia will continue to sinking illegal fishing boats detected, which is considered to making a deterrent effect.-VNA