Indonesia denies suspending military ties with Australian

Indonesian millitary personnel (Illustrative photo: EPA/VNA)

– Indonesia’s will only suspend military cooperation with Australia in language classes at Australia’s Special Forces facilities, Coordinating Minister for Political, stated Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto on January 5.The cabinet minister said Indonesia would not suspend all military cooperation with Australia, despite the suspension being announced a day previous.The suspension of language classes is temporary and could be lifted after measures have been taken to tackle the material taught in the classes, said Wiranto.On January 4, Indonesia announced it had suspended defence cooperation with Australia. The suspension followed a row between the sides from November last year after an Indonesian military officer who attended a training class in the Australian city of Perth found its teaching materials offensive to the Indonesian armed forces and people.-VNA