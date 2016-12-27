Indonesia foils New Year attack plot

Indonesian police on duty. (Photo: EPA/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Indonesian police have announced that they had stopped a New Year attack plot on a police station in West Java state by a militant group related to the self-claimed Islamic State (IS).



Speaking at a press conference, national police spokesman Rikwanto said that the attack was discovered upon the capture of two militants, who led the police to their hide on December 25. Two others were killed when they tried to attack the officers.



Two militants named Abu Arham and Ivan Rahmat Syariff were being held for interrogation, according to the police.



Initial investigation showed that those militants were part of the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group, which pledged loyalty to IS. The group planned to attack a police station in Purwakarta district, 100km east of the capital Jakarta.-VNA