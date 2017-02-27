Indonesia, Iran bolster economic cooperation

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution (Source: thejakartapost.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution paid a two-day visit to Iran from February 26, aiming to promote bilateral economic cooperation, according to local news agency Antara.



The visit was a follow-up of the State visit to Iran by President Joko Widodo in mid-December 2016.



Several bilateral meetings were held to discuss matters of mutual concern. Two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in energy, trade, investment, finance, banking, science - technology, agriculture and tourism.



Two countries will work to encourage business’ cooperation and participation for the bilateral economic development.-VNA