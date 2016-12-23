Indonesia, Japan establish maritime forum

Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: AFP/VNA)

- Indonesia and Japan have agreed to create an Indonesia-Japan Maritime Forum in order to discuss strategic cooperation in the maritime sector, Antara news agency reported.The Indonesia-Japan Maritime Forum (IJMF) was signed by Coordinating Maritime Minister Luhut Panjaitan and Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida during a visit to Japan by the Indonesian Minister on December 20-21.The IJMF cooperation includes partnerships in maritime security and sea safety, development of the maritime economy, construction of maritime infrastructure, and maritime education and training.The IJMF will be an important forum for both countries to build concrete maritime partnerships, both bilaterally, and also to maintain regional stability, peace and security, according to Antara.-VNA