Indonesia: More police deployed to protect Christmas, New Year holidays

Indonesian police (Photo: EPA/VNA)

Indonesian police on December 22 announced a plan to deploy 155,000 employees to ensure security nationwide during Christmas and the New Year holidays.The announcement was made after the police destroyed many attack plots planned by the insurgent force.Police-General Tito Karnavian, Chief of the National Police, said security has been strengthened at churches, entertainment centres, and public places during Christmas and New Year holidays nationwide.The Police’s Spokesman Martinus Sitompul stressed that the police would boost information-collecting efforts and supervise media means.Earlier on December 21, the police foiled plots of a group linked to the so-called Islamic State to carry out suicide bomb attacks during Christmas holiday after a bomb was discovered in a house in Jakarta’s suburban area and killed three suspects.The case occurred less than two weeks after the police arrested four Islamic insurgents, including a woman taking part in a suicide bomb attack in Bekasi, east of Jakarta.These extremists were plotting a bomb attack at a security station at the Presidential Palace.Since 2000, Indonesia has suffered a series of bloodshed attacks carried out by local insurgents, including the bomb attack in Bali island in 2002 that killed more than 200 people.The Indonesia police’s raids have weakened many of the most dangerous networks of terrorists in Indonesia but worries remained on the insurgency of IS fighters.-VNA