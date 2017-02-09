Indonesia, Mozambique strengthen economic cooperation

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Source:apanews.net)

– During her freshly-ended working visit to Maputo, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held bilateral meetings with the Mozambican President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to discuss ways to boost economic ties.According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meetings focused on seven priority areas of concrete economic cooperation, including energy, trade, expansion of the Mozambican market for Indonesian products, strategic industries, train cars, security documents (including currency printing), cotton and raw materials such as tobacco and nuts.During the meeting with the Mozambique Foreign Minister, both ministers also agreed to drive the finalisation of a number of bilateral agreements in various fields such as fisheries, agriculture, and developments of small- and medium-sized enterprises.Minister Retno said Indonesia is committed to enhance capacity building in the priority sectors of cooperation including agriculture, fisheries, and tourism.Mozambique is one of Indonesia’s main trade partners in Africa. However, two-way trade dropped to 34 million USD in the first 10 months of 2016 from 106 million USD in the previous year.At a business forum with the participation of over 50 local businessmen, the Indonesian minister urged enterprises of both nations to take all possible opportunities to recover bilateral trade and investment.-VNA