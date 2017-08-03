Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesia and New Zealand have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism via information exchanges and preventive efforts.

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Indonesia on August 2 between Indonesia’s Head of the National Agency for Combating Terrorism Suhardi Alius and New Zealand’s Assistant Commissioner for International and National Security Michael Pannet.

The two sides shared viewpoints on anti-terrorism and expressed their concerns over the returning of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) militants who have posed new security threats to several Asian countries.

They agreed also on measures to jointly fight terrorism, including terrorists’ families and members of extreme groups.

At the weekend, senior security officials of Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines attended a meeting on cross-border terrorism in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province.-VNA