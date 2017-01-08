Indonesia plans to halt imports of corn

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Ministry of Agriculture planned to stop importing corn used for producing animal feed in 2017.



Triastuti Andajani, an official from the ministry’s Directorate General of Animal Feed, said the ministry expanded the area of growing corn to 2 million hectares and encouraged animal feed producers to buy domestically-grown corn.



According to Triastuti, the demand for corn increases as the number of poultry in the country is on the rise. According to the Indonesian Feed Millers Association (GPMT), local animal feed production is predicted to rise to 18.5 million tonnes and it needs 9.25 million tonnes of material corn.



In 2016, the ministry and the GPMT signed a memorandum of understanding on continuing cooperation between agricultural agencies in 33 provinces and local animal feed producers to buy locally-grown corn.



The ministry’s data showed imports of corn in 2016 reduced to 884,679 tonnes, equal to 68 percent of the average import level in the past five years.-VNA