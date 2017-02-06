Indonesia, RoK launch high-level strategic dialogue

Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister A.M. Fachir (Photo: antaranews.com)

– Indonesia and the Republic of Korea launched their first High Working Level Strategic Dialogue in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 6.The dialogue was co-chaired by Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister A.M. Fachir and RoK Deputy Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam (Lim Xung Nam).The two sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in consular, labour, cultural and social affairs.The dialogue provided a forum to create frameworks to implement the contents reached during the visit to the RoK by President Joko Widodo in May 2016 with the aim of intensifying bilateral ties, which has been upgraded into strategic partnership.The second dialogue of this kind will be held in the RoK in 2019.The RoK is currently the sixth largest trader and the ninth biggest foreign investor of Indonesia.-VNA