Indonesia: Runoff likely for Jakarta mayor election

Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– The race to become governor of the Indonesia capital Jakarta is likely to go through the second round after an unofficial poll result on February 15 showed no candidate appeared to win an outright majority.Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, won 42.87 percent of the votes and took the lead over his challengers, according to a quick sample count of about 90.75 percent of the vote by private polling firm Charta Politica.He was closely followed by former education minister Anies Baswedan, who secured 40.04 percent of the votes.The other candidate, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, was in third place with 17.06 percent.Earlier, on February 14, more than 7.1 million Indonesians casted their ballots at over 13,000 polling stations to elect the next Jakarta mayor.A candidate needs to obtain more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round to win outright.-VNA