Illustrative image (Source: thejakartapost.com)



Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian authorities on February 4 said that at least seven people were killed offshore South Sulawesi, eastern Indonesia.



The boat carrying 19 people was capsized in Taneke sea in the Makassar Trait, Takalar district.



The rescue team comprised of employees from the search and rescue office, the disaster management office and the navy was searching for missing ones.-VNA