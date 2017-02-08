Indonesia, South Africa beef up trade ties

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi (left) hands over an official invitation for the upcoming Indian Ocean Rim Association Leaders' Summit to South African President Jacob Zuma (center) in Cape Town, South Africa, on Feb 6. (Photo: The Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry)

– Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi met with her South African counterpart in Cape Town on February 6, with discussion focusing on ways to boost bilateral trade.They agreed that two-way trade and investment value still falls short of the two countries’ potential.Retno said historical affinity between Indonesia and South Africa could serve as a strong foundation for their mutually beneficial economic partnership.South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane encouraged Indonesian firms accompanying Retnoto carry out market studies and make partnerships in strategic sectors such as industry, finance and transport.As part of the Indonesian delegation’s visit to South Africa, a South Africa-Indonesia business forum took placewith the participation of businesses operating in energy and shipping sectors, exporters and financial institutions.South Africa is Indonesia’s second biggest trade partner in the Sahara Sub Region of Africa. In the first ten months of 2016, bilateral trade hit 860 million USD, with South African investors channeling a total of 981,500 USD into Indonesia last year.-VNA