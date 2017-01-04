Indonesia suspends military cooperation with Australia

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia has suspended all military cooperation with Australia due to offensive training materials displayed at an Australian base, according to ABC news.



A spokesperson of the Indonesian military has confirmed the decision, but declined to give the reason for the decision.



The suspension was related to technical matters, he said.



According to ABC news, Indonesia special unit forces Kopassus and Australia's special air service joined a training programme at a base in Perth, Western Australia.



Meanwhile, Indonesian newspaper Kompas reported that a trainer of the Kopassus felt insulted by some lesson materials on display at the Australian training base.



It is unclear how long the suspension will last and whether it will affect future joint exercises between the two countries.



Australia has not confirmed the information.-VNA