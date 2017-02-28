Indonesia to reduce 70 percent of plastic waste

Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Government of Indonesia aims to reduce 70 percent of the total 90 million tonnes of plastic waste per year, in an effort to protect the environment.

Siti Nurbaya, Indonesian Minister of Environment and Forestry, said on February 27 that this is a medium term target of the country. Nylon bags currently account for 14 percent of plastic waste a year and cause negative effect to the environment.

A pilot tax on nylon bags in shopping malls is under discussion by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

The use of biodegradable plastic is another alternative to cut down plastic waste.-VNA