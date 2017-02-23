Indonesia upbeat about meeting rice demand this year

Illustrative image (Source: indonesiainquiry.com)

– Indonesia’s State logistics agency Bulog has said that the country will strive to stabilise rice prices and not import rice this year.Bulog Chairman Djarot Kusumayakti said the agency will increase local rice procurement which is slated at 3.7 million tonnes to distribute to low-income earners.The Indonesian Agriculture Ministry, meanwhile, is upbeat about this year’s production reaching 80 million tonnes of rice, more than the annual national demand of 60 million tonnes.Experts, however, cautioned the government about providing accurate data on supply and demand, which has been a sensitive issue in the country for years.Last year, Indonesia imported 1.2 million tonnes of rice.According to the ministry, rice prices have fallen to 3,100-,3,500 rupiah per kilogram in several areas in central and east Java such as Blora, Bojonegoro, Ngawi and Pati.-VNA