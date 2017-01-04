Indonesia’s inflation lowest in eight years

Illustrative image (Source: internet)

– Indonesia’s inflation throughout 2016 was at 3.02 percent, compared to 3.35 percent in 2015, the Central Statistics Bureau (BPS) announced on January 3.The figure is even lower than the projected 4 percent rate and the lowest figure since 2010, thanks to the government’s price control, said head of the BPS Suhariyanto, adding that the inflation rate for December of 2016 was recorded at 0.42 percent.Explaining the inflation in 2016, Suhariyanto said 78 out of 82 cities surveyed by the BPS saw inflation, while the remaining four witnessed deflation.However, Suhariyanto said, price hikes, partially attributed to inflation last year, were found in several essential commodities such as red chili, fresh fish and dry spices.In 2016, commodities such as electricity, water and gas saw an insignificant price hike from the previous year. The decline was recorded in transportation, communications and financial service cost.-VNA