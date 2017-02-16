Industry ministry issues regulations on citizen reception

At the ministry's headquarters (Source: Internet)

– Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has recently signed into action the ministry’s regulations on reception for citizens, which took effect right after the signing.The reception, open on weekdays at the ministry’s headquarters at No.54 Hai Ba Trung street, Hanoi, aims to acquire public feedback on violations of the Party and State policies and guidelines, and direct citizens to exercise their rights and obligations when they file complaints and denunciations.The minister is scheduled to receive citizens on Friday of each month’s third week. In case he is absent, a deputy minister will take on the task.In cases of urgency, the minister will meet citizens out of schedule.The ministry’s inspectors are responsible for making periodic reports on citizen receptions and the settlement of complaints and denunciations and submit them to the ministry’s leaders before the 15th day of each quarter’s last month, making it easier for them to report to the Government Inspectorate.Violations regarding citizen receptions will be strictly dealt with in line with the law.-VNA