Inspection Commission looks into Party officials’ alleged violations

The headquarters of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission (Photo: VNA)

– The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has looked into violations allegedly committed by some Party officials during the recent ninth session.The Inspection Commission announced on December 26 that the session took place in Hanoi under the chair of its Chairman Tran Quoc Vuong.Participants approved a plan for the commission to carry out the resolution issued at the 12th Party Central Commission’s fourth session.In this plan, the commission clarified responsibilities and set up immediate and regular tasks along with inspection and supervision measures to help prevent and fight the degradation of political firmness, morals, and “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” phenomena within the Party.Commission members also commented on some draft documents to be submitted to the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.They drew some conclusions from dealing with alleged violations committed by the Party delegation to the Bac Ninh provincial People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 tenure; Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of this Party delegation and Chairperson of the Bac Ninh People’s Committee Nguyen Tu Quynh; Vice Secretary of the Son La provincial People’s Committee, Secretary of the Party delegation to the Son La People’s Committee and Chairperson of the Son La People’s Committee Cam Ngoc Minh; the Overseas Party Committee and its former Secretary Le Dan.The Inspection Commission also pointed out strong points and shortcomings in the performance of some Party Committees and asked them to soon make improvement.-VNA