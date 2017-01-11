Inspections detect economic irregularities involving 59.4 trillion VND in 2016

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (Photo: VNA)

– The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam reported that the inspection sector discovered economic irregularities involving more than 59.4 trillion VND (2.63 billion USD) and 4,000ha of land in 2016.At the inspection sector’s review meeting in Hanoi on January 11, the agency said the sector conducted 6,586 administrative inspections and 252,592 specialised inspections and examinations in 2016.More than 90 cases involving 138 persons were transferred to investigation agencies last year.Meanwhile, state administrative agencies at all levels handled 23,397 of the 27,164 complaint and denunciation cases, or 86.1 percent, under their jurisdiction, up 2.1 percent from 2015. Inspection bodies also uncovered 30 corruption cases involving 60 people.Addressing the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said the inspection sector fulfilled the political task assigned by the Party and State with all-faceted improvements in its performance. That has helped to promote the state management’s effectiveness, strengthen the rule of law, and ensure political security and social order and safety.He also pointed out flaws, noting that some inspections failed to make proper conclusions or receive in-depth opinions from inspection specialists. The settlement of complaints remained slow, and many agencies still passed the buck among one another. The handling of outstanding and complex cases was delayed, and the discovery and handling of corruption through inspection was ineffective, he said, adding that corruption is spreading and growing more serious.Binh told the inspection sector to work harder to detect and handle law violations, timely propose amendments to state management activities, better deal with complaints and denunciations, and actively engage in corruption fight.It should focus specialised inspections on such fields as land use and management, financial institutions with high bad debt, and state management of education and training. The sector needs to step up administrative reforms and improve its staff’s capacity.The Deputy PM also asked other sectors, ministries and local administrations to pay more heed to inspection works, complaint and denunciation settlement, and corruption fight.-VNA