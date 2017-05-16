The 11th Tinh Bien – An Giang international exposition opens in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on May 15 (Photo: VNA)

– The 11th Tinh Bien – An Giang international exposition opened in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on May 15, as part of a border trade cooperation programme between Vietnam and Cambodia.Besides officials of An Giang and other Mekong Delta localities, delegates from Kandal and Takeo provinces of Cambodia attended the opening event.The fair features 350 stalls that are showcasing a wide range of products, including farming produce, household products, machines, apparel, footwear and tourism products.Demonstrations of agricultural machines, gardening advice sessions, bull races and musical performances are also underway at the event.The fair runs until May 21.Aiming to enhance trade connectivity between enterprises of Vietnam and other countries in the Mekong Sub-region, the Tinh Bien – An Giang trade fair has evolved from a provincial event into an international one.-VNA