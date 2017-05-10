International medical, pharmaceutical exhibition opens

Visitors at the event. (Source: infonet.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 24th International Medical-Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2017) rolls out at Viet Xo Friendship Labour-Culture Palace in Hanoi on May 10, drawing the participation of 410 groups, enterprises from 30 countries and territories.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Viet Tien said that the event, held annually since 1994, has become a prestigious exhibition in Vietnam.



It is a major occasion to introduce the Government’s healthcare policies along with latest domestic and foreign medical and pharmaceutical achievements to the public, Tien highlighted.



He stressed that the exhibition creates opportunities for local and overseas enterprises to introduce their products, exchange and share experience, seek business partners and promote technology transfer.



On display at 500 booths are pharmaceutical products, health food, medical equipment, support equipment and healthcare products.



The Health Ministry runs its own booth at the event, distributing documents popularising information on latest adjustments in medical service costs, efforts to improve services at hospitals, and general knowledge on health care.



On the sidelines of the Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2017, several specialized shows are being held on support equipment and healthcare techniques, Vietnam’s international hospitals, and dental care.



A couple of forums and conferences also take place during the event.



The exhibition will run until May 13.-VNA