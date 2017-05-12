Customs clearance at a border check point (Illustrative photo: VNA)

– It is necessary to clear obstacles that have been hindering cross-border road transport, participating firms agreed at an international seminar on border transport between Vietnam, China and other members of the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS).The function was organised by the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) in Hanoi on May 11.VLA Chairman Le Duy Hiep said cross-border road transport is important to import and export activities among GMS countries (Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam).It will help add more value to goods traded, raise competitive capacity and boost border trade, he noted, naming such transit routes formed as the Vietnam-Laos-Thailand, Shenzen (China)-Vietnam-Laos-Thailand and Vietnam-Cambodia routes.He also shared his view on difficulties facing transport agencies, like increasing transport prices due to underdeveloped East-West economic corridor, complicated customs clearance, a lack of coordination among agencies, and inadequate infrastructure.Phan Thi Thu Hien, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Road Administration, said goods circulating among Vietnam, China, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand and from Vietnam to other countries are often via two Vietnam – China routes through the Huu Nghi and Lao Cai international border gates.Despite increasing trade in the past three years, goods transport in the area has yet to have professional logistics services, Hien said.She proposed the formation of a coalition of inland transporters for closer cooperation as well as the launch of negotiations for better services.She also stressed the need for standardized border transport fees, the development of goods tracking applications, and the establishment of professional logistics centres.Participants asked the Transport Ministry to expand the scale of current transport routes.Representative of the General Department of Vietnam Customs Nguyen Xuan Kha said the agency is piloting transit services in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore and will do it in Vietnam later this year.-VNA