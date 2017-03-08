International women's cycling tour opens in Binh Duong

The Biwase Cup attracts a record number of participating teams. (Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn)

Binh Duong, (VNA) - The 7th International Women's Cycling Tournament (Biwase Cup 2017) kicked off in the southern province of Binh Duong on March 8.



Jointly organised by the Binh Duong Water Supply Sewerage-Environment Co., Ltd (Biwase) and the Vietnam Motor-Bicycle Sports Federation, the event has attracted nearly 100 cyclists from 10 domestic teams, and eight foreign teams from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines and Kazakhstan.



The 9-day tournament will see participants compete on a total distance of 828km through 7 provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Ba Ria-Vung Tau. On the course, cyclists will be challenged by several passes, which are the Bao Loc, Prenn and Vinh Hy.



Cyclist Kajiahara Yumi from Japan won the first 66-km-stage of the tournament on the first day. She was followed by Nguyen Thi That of Vietnam and Namkung Soyoung from the RoK.



On March 9, the competitors will enter the second stage on a 115km-long course from Dinh Quan (Dong Nai) to Bao Loc city in Lam Dong province.



Themed “Blue sea”, this year’s tournament aims to raise public awareness of environmental and sea protection, contributing to promoting the nation’s sustainable development.-VNA



