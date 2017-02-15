Int’l Mekong Delta agriculture festival slated for March

Can Tho's Cai Rang floating market. (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The International Agricultural Festival of the Mekong Delta will be held from March 9-13, 2017 in Can Tho city, focusing on science and technology, said the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



Businesses of four countries and territories have to date registered to participate in the festival, including China, Taiwan (China), Thailand and the Republic of Korea, according to the organising board.



The five-day event includes an agricultural products exhibition with the participation of about 300-500 enterprises, a workshop on science-technology application in agricultural production and meetings of producers and consumers.



The festival aims to support agricultural development for the Mekong Delta region through the research and application of advanced science and technology in production and trademark building to increase competitiveness of Vietnam’s agricultural products.



The Mekong Delta is Vietnam’s main granary, contributing to more than 40 percent of total agricultural output of the country.-VNA