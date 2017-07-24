Int’l seminar on information safety slated for November

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– An international seminar on information safety is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 17 and in Hanoi on December 1 on the occasion of Vietnam Information Safety Day, announced the Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA).Apart from a major session themed “Smart safety in the new connected world”, two seminars entitled “Information safety for smart city” and “Ensuring information safety at different levels” will be held, according to the organising board.Within the framework of Vietnam Information Safety Day, a national competition on students with information safety, a training course for information technology managers and a technology exhibition will also be organised.The VNISA will also announce the results of information safety products and services reviewed by domestic firms.The annual Vietnam Information Safety Day has been held by the VNISA for the past nearly 10 years under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Education and Training.-VNA