Int’l tourists to Vietnam exceed one million per month

Foreign tourists in HCM City (Source: VNA)

– According to the General Statistics Office, the number of international tourists to Vietnam reached 1,199,421 in February, increasing 19.1 percent from the previous month and 42.2 percent year-on-year.In the first two months of this year, Vietnam welcomed 2,206,659 international visitors, up 33 percent from the same period last year, marking the first time Vietnam received more than one million foreign visitors per month.This shows positive tourism growth in the context of implementing Politburo Resolution 08-NQ/TU on making tourism a key economic sector.The sector is expected to receive 11.5 million foreign visitors and 66 million domestic ones, generating 460 trillion VND (20.3 billion USD) this year.The sector also aims to receive 17-20 million international tourists and serve 82 million domestic visitors by 2020, contributing 10 percent to gross domestic product. Tourism revenue is expected to reach 35 billion USD.-VNA