Int’l tourists to Vietnam exceed one million per month

The number of foreign tourists to Vietnam reached 1.2 million in February, up over 19 percent from the previous month and more than 42 percent year-on-year.

The General Statistics Office reported in the first two months of this year, Vietnam welcomed roughly 2.2 international visitors, up 33 percent from the same period last year.

This marks the first time Vietnam received more than one million foreign visitors per month.

China remained Vietnam’s top market aided by a rising number of flights. Ho Chi Minh City alone sees 10 Chinese flights per day – a figure that is expected to climb.

From February 1, citizens from 40 countries were eligible to apply for 30-day single-entry electronic visas to Vietnam.

The tourism sector is expected to welcome 11.5 million foreign visitors and 66 million domestic ones.

It also aims to receive 17-20 million foreign tourists and serve 82 million domestic visitors by 2020, contributing 10 percent to the country’s GDP.-VNA