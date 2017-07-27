International track and field tourney opens in H​o Chi Minh City (Source: VNA)



The Ho Chi Minh City International Track and Field Championships Open 2017 kicked off at Thong Nhat stadium on July 27.As many as 500 athletes from seven countries and territories, namely India, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and China’s Hong Kong, will vie for 43 sets of medals at the two-day event, which is organised by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and the Athletics Federation of HCM City.Vice Chairman of the HCM City’s Athletics Federation Nguyen Trung Hinh said the tourney creates a good opportunity for Vietnamese athletes to sharpen their skills in preparation for the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Malaysia and the 2018 Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Japan.Coach of the national athletics team Vu Ngoc Loi said the team aims for at least three gold medals at the SEA Games 29.-VNA