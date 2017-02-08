Int’l women’s volleyball tourney to open in Hanoi

The press conference announcing the International Women’s Volleyball Tournament – LienVietPostBank Cup 2017 (Source: Vietnamnet)

- The International Women’s Volleyball Tournament – LienVietPostBank Cup 2017 will kick off in the northern province of Bac Ninh on February 11-18.The event will see the participation of four local teams of LienVietPostBank, VTV Binh Dien, Tien Nong Thanh Hoa and Vietinbank, and four foreign teams from China, Malaysia and Thailand. They will be divided into two groups and compete in a round robin format for the next rounds.The event’s total prize pot is worth 40,000 USD. The winner will receive 15,000 USD, while the runners-up will walk away with 10,000 USD and 6,000 USD.The tournament matches will be broadcast live on thethao TV channel and Bac Ninh TV.-VNA