Investors commit trillions of VND of investment in Tuyen Quang

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the conference (Source: VNA)

– An investment, trade and tourism promotion conference held by Tuyen Quang Province on February 27 has ended with investors’ commitments to pour a total 18.3 trillion VND (over 801 million USD) into six projects in this northern mountainous province.The provincial authorities also took the occasion to present licences to six projects worth a combined nearly 3.7 trillion VND (164 million USD), including a 900 billion VND resort by Vinpearl group, and a 485 billion VND animal breeding complex by Dabaco.At the conference, the first of its kind held by Tuyen Quang, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the planned construction of a 40-km road connecting Tuyen Quang with the Hanoi-Lao Cai expressway will help reduce the travel time between the locality and Hanoi as well as other key economic areas in the north.He urged the local authorities to pay attention to developing spearhead economic sectors such as organic agriculture, tourism, forestry, and mining, affirming that that these will help Tuyen Quang lure more investors.The PM asked the locality to continue with efforts to improve investment climate through simplifying administrative procedures, increasing investment in infrastructure development, protecting the environment, and ensuring political stability, security and social order, as well as enhancing labour training.He express his hope that investors build long-term business strategies in the province and ensure workers’ rights and interests, while paying special heed to protecting the environment, especially the water environment.