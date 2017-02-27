Investors commit trillions of VND of investment in Tuyen Quang

The provincial authorities also took the occasion to present licences to six projects worth a combined nearly 3.7 trillion VND (164 million USD), including a 900 billion VND resort by Vinpearl group, and a 485 billion VND animal breeding complex by Dabaco.
At the conference, the first of its kind held by Tuyen Quang, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the planned construction of a 40-km road connecting Tuyen Quang with the Hanoi-Lao Cai expressway will help reduce the travel time between the locality and Hanoi as well as other key economic areas in the north.
He urged the local authorities to pay attention to developing spearhead economic sectors such as organic agriculture, tourism, forestry, and mining, affirming that that these will help Tuyen Quang lure more investors.
The PM asked the locality to continue with efforts to improve investment climate through simplifying administrative procedures, increasing investment in infrastructure development, protecting the environment, and ensuring political stability, security and social order, as well as enhancing labour training.
He express his hope that investors build long-term business strategies in the province and ensure workers’ rights and interests, while paying special heed to protecting the environment, especially the water environment.
The Government leader reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure stable macroeconomic and investment environment for businesses.
Tuyen Quang is calling for investment in the fields of tourism, agro-forestry-aquaculture production and processing, forest plantation and protection, and production of biotechnological products.
So far, the province has granted investment licences to 180 projects with a total investment of over 27 trillion VND (about 1.18 billion USD), including four foreign-invested projects.
I 2016, several big economic groups like the Vingroup, the Muong Thanh Group, the Vietnam National Textileand Garment Group and the DABACO Group, chose Tuyen Quang for their investment.-VNA
