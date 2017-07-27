"Vietnam Internet of Things Hackathon 2017” contest was launched on Monday. -- VNS Photo

– The Viettel Telecom Corporation has launched its contest “Vietnam Internet of Things Hackathon 2017” Monday with total prizes of 600 million VND (26,700 USD).Startups can submit their projects on smart workplaces in agriculture, energy, retail, automation, city, health, business production and security.Creativity, an effective business model and practical application will be the criteria determining the winners.The competition kicks off July 27 and closes on September 30 with four rounds, including qualifying, training–consultancy, review and the final round.Fifteen teams will take part in the review round to choose the top four teams with the best projects for the final round to be held in HCM City on September 29 and 30.The championship team will receive a prize of 150 million VND (6,700 USD), of which 80 million VND ((3,500 USD) will be in cash.In the competition this year, Viettel Telecom Corporation will work together with the winners to build products over a year-long period.“Internet of Things applications are a new development trend for startups in Vietnam because of low expenditures,” said Tong Viet Trung, deputy general director of Viettel Group.“With advantages of infrastructure, project deployment experience and available capital, Viettel is ready to support Vietnamese startups,” he added.Competitors can register for the contest at http://vietnamiothackathon.com.-VNA