IPs land occupancy rate reaches 73 percent

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The occupancy rate in operational industrial parks (IPs) across the country has reached 73 percent, according to the Economic Zone Management Department under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.As of early December, there were 324 IPs, including 44 foreign-invested ones, across the nation with a combined area of 91,800 hectares, of which 61,700 hectares were for lease.The southeast region is home to 109 IPs, accounting for 34 percent, followed by the Red River Delta with 83 IPs (26 percent) and the southwest region with 52 IPs (16 percent).The total registered capital of the 324 investment projects in IPs’ infrastructure facility was reported at 3.46 billion USD and 240 trillion VND (10.56 billion USD). Of which 1.54 billion USD and 94 trillion VND (4.13 billion USD) has been disbursed, accounting for 44 percent and 41 percent of the total registered foreign and domestic capitals, respectively.As of the end of November this year, all IPs in the country attracted a total 6,947 FDI projects with 110.2 billion USD in registered capital. Of which 66.8 billion USD has been disbursed, or 60.7 percent of the total registered capital.Meanwhile, domestic projects operating in IPs totalled 6,464, with the total registered capital of 705.6 trillion VND (30 billion USD), half of which has been disbursed.According to Director of the Department Tran Duy Dong, the government should continue to improve the planning of IPs in relations with plans on socio-economic development such as those on land use, industries, urban zones, residential zones, among others.The number and scale of IPs will be decided in accordance with local conditions while ensuring the effectiveness of land use, he said, adding that monitoring and supervision will be strengthened to make sure IP development adheres to planning. -VNA