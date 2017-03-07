Ireland, Da Nang to cooperate in education

Da Nang People's Committee Chairman Huynh Duc Tho (right) and Irish Ambassador Cait Morran sign the MoU (Source: baodanang.vn)



Da Nang, (VNA) - The central city of Da Nang and the Irish Embassy in Vietnam have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on high quality human resources education, management skills for the city’s personnel and start-up programmes for students in the central city.

The MoU, which was signed on March 3, will also include a master education programme, education exchanges among Da Nang’s Economics College and Irish universities and a humanitarian programme supporting disabled citizens of the city.

Cait Moran, Ambassador of Ireland to Vietnam, said the MoU aims to boost the relationship between Ireland and the central city and strengthen cooperation between Da Nang with locals and cities in Ireland.

In 2014, Ireland and the city also signed a MoU for the project of Strengthening Capacity and Sustainability On Early Childhood Disabilities Detection and Intervention with total 302,500 EUR (377,278 USD) through Irish Aid.

The project aims to help screen prematurely-born babies and help with 9,000 children with disabilities and 120 kids that need intervention surgeries from 2013-20.

In 2012-14 the Irish Aid also supported the ’Enhancing the Capacity of the Healthcare Network in the Prevention and Early Detection of Children’s Disabilities’ project in the city’s Cam Le District. — VNA