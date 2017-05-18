An Binh island in Quang Ngai will have solar power (Source: VNA)

– Construction on a 166Kwh-solar power project will begin in the island commune of An Binh (or Be Island) in Ly Son district, the central province of Quang Ngai in June.An agreement on the project has been signed between the Bach Khoa Investment and Development of Solar Energy Corporation (SolarBK) and the Central Vietnam Power Project Management Board.The project, worth more than 10 billion VND (440,000 USD) will have total capacity of 96Kwp, 300 IREX panels. Construction is expected to be completed within 70 days.Currently, 100 households on the Be island use electricity generated by 100kVA Diezel turbines installed by the Quang Ngai Power Company before the lunar New Year (Tet) Festival. However, they only get up to 12 hours of power per day.SolarBK Company is a renowned power developers on islands. It has several projects on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, the DK1 Platform (comprising 48 islands) in the East Sea, on Son Tra island in central Thua Thien – Hue province, Me island in north central Thanh Hoa province and Tran island in northern Quang Ninh province.-VNA