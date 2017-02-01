Island teacher inspires students

Illustrative image (Source: danviet.vn)

– Doan Van Kieu, a teacher at Son Hai Secondary School in Son Hai island commune, Kien Luong district in the southern province of Kien Giang, has been teaching for more than 17 years and designed more than 20 teaching models.Upon gaining his education degree, the Thai Binh native was assigned to teach biology and chemistry in Son Hai Secondary School, a remote island schools with many difficulties. However, Kieu was determined to deliver knowledge to students and help them study well.He designed models for teaching because biology and chemistry are difficult subjects for students without an appropriate teaching method.So far, he has designed more than 20 models, including a map of nervous system and a map of the animal evolution tree.Kieu also assists students in scientific research. He mentored an eight-grade student to design a multifunctional cutter which won numerous prizes in the 2015-2016 school year.As an island district, travelling mainly depends on boats, particularly on rainy days. Sympathising with students, Kien has made more and more teaching tools to encourage them to study.Phan Dinh Ngat, principal of Son Hai Secondary School said, besides designing teaching models, Kieu is a good teacher with great skills and knowledge.He has been awarded various prizes during his employment. Recently, he was named one of 42 outstanding teachers in island districts and communes nationwide.-VNA