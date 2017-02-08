Israel assists Dien Bien farmers in growing safe vegetables

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The Israeli Embassy and CARE International in Vietnam will assist farmers in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien in growing vegetables in greenhouses.A delegation from the Israeli Embassy and CARE International in Vietnam paid a fact-finding trip to Dien Bien on February 7-8.During a working session with the local authorities, Yaniv Tessel, head of the economic and trade division at the Israeli Embassy in Vietnam, said each household participating in the project will be partly financed to build a 200-sq.m greenhouse.Each greenhouse costs 1,680 USD, of which Israel donates 680 USD and the remainder is sourced from Dien Bien province and participating households.Jointly carried out by Top Greenhouse Company Israel and CARE International, the pilot project will provides farming techniques for 100 local households.Lo Van Tien, Vice Chairman of the Dien Bien People’s Committee, said the province pledged to create favourable conditions for the implementation of the project./.