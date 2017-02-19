Israel Film Festival to open in HN, HCM City

Illustrative image (Source: hanoigrapevine.com )

The Israel Film Festival will open with 2014 Israeli comedy-drama film Zero Motivation, directed by Talya Lavie, on February 24 in Hanoi.Zero Motivation features three consecutive stories recounting the events of an administration office at a remote army base in the Israeli desert. The stories compose a military epic of power struggle, intrigue and a friendship on trial, with a focus on the female clerical staff.The film premiered at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival where it received two awards.Other films of different genres, including Magic Men, A Matter Of Size, Five Hours From Paris, and Jellyfish, are also being screened during the film festival in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.“As cinema is a wonderful tool to connect people regardless of their backgrounds, I believe the Israel Film Festival will present new and unheard aspects of Israeli culture to Vietnamese viewers,” Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Meirav Eilon Shahar wrote.“For almost 25 years, Vietnam and Israel have steadily developed a special partnership founded on mutual understanding, vibrant trade, economic cooperation and growing exchange of cultural activities. Further, the festival allows Israel to enhance our links with Vietnam by providing an insight into our rich cultural heritage through an assorted selection of films,” she wrote.The free festival will be organised in Hanoi from February 23 to 27 at the National Cinema Centre and in HCM City on the 3rd and 4th floor of ICON 68, 2 Hai Trieu, District 1, from March 2 to 6.One can get up to four tickets by emailing consular@hanoi.mfa.gov.il or calling 844 3843 3141 (ext 516) in Hanoi.One can also get tickets directly at the BHD Star Cineplex Icon 68, 2 Hai Trieu, District 1, HCM City from February 27 to March 5. - VNA