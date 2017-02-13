Israeli President’s Vietnam visit to boost bilateral ties: ambassador

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Meirav Eilon Shahar (Source: VNA)

– The upcoming visit to Vietnam by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will open many opportunities and prospect for stronger cooperation between the two countries, stated Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Meirav Eilon Shahar.The two countries boast a great potential for cooperation in many fields like health care, defence and IT, the diplomat said during a reception given by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi on February 13.She said she hoped a business forum will be held on the occasion of the visit to boost trade links between the two countries’ enterprises, adding that Israel is expanding investment in Vietnam, especially in training human resources and, receiving Vietnamese citizens to Israel to study agriculture and start-up.While expressing her pleasure to witness the strong development in the Vietnam-Israel relations, the ambassador affirmed the early conclusion of negotiations and signing of a free trade agreement between the two nations will contribute to stepping up the bilateral ties.For his part, PM Phuc expressed his hope that cooperation between the two sides will be stronger and flourished in the coming time.Sharing the ambassador’s opinion, the host suggested the Israeli embassy enhance coordination with the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry to expand cooperation activities.Vietnam welcomes Israeli companies to invest in the country, he added.He called on the Israeli side to soon recognise Vietnam’s market economy, and support the Southeast Asian nation in developing the fields of cyber security, agriculture, labour and defence – the strengths of Israel - VNA