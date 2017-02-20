Israeli Prime Minister pays official visit to Singapore

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Reuters)

Singapore (VNA) – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu kicks off his two – day official visit to Singapore on February 20, according to a statement of the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The official welcome ceremony for PM Benjamin Netanyahu will take place at the Presidential Palace Istana, with the participation of Singaporean President Tony Tan Kang Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said the statement.

The statement also noted that PM Netanyahu will have lunch with Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, followed by an official dinner hosted by his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana.

PM Netanyahu will be accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, and a delegation of senior government officials, said MFA.

Singapore - Israel diplomatic relations was established in 1969 with defence cooperation as foundation. Israel helped Singapore to form its Armed Force in 1965. Singapore now is one of Israel’s biggest weapon partners.-VNA