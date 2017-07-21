Italian Communist Party chief visits Ha Giang

Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark in Ha Giang (Photo: VNA)

- Secretary of the Italian Communist Party (CPI) Mauro Alboresi paid a working visit to the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on July 20.At a meeting with the Italian guest, Thao Hong Son, Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, detailed Ha Giang’s socio-economic status.The province is home to 19 ethnic groups, of which national minorities account for 80 percent.In the first half of 2017, Ha Giang’s GDP grew 6.68 percent from last year, with budget collection reaching 868 billion VND (38.18 million USD), 45 percent of the yearly target.Alboresi said the CPI is committed to boosting collaboration between Vietnam and Italy.He said his Party expects more exchanges with the Ha Giang Party Committee on party affairs apparatus and socio-economic development.After touring Ha Giang, the CPI officials will work to promote the local Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark to Italians, he added.Dong Van plateau was recognised as a member of the Global Network of National Geoparks in 2010, becoming Vietnam’s first geological park and the second in Southeast Asia.-VNA