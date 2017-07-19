Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Politburo member and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong has affirmed that the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) wants to further foster ties with the Communist Party of Italy (CPI).During a reception in Hanoi on July 19 for CPI General Secretary Mauro Alboresi, Thuong said the CPV is determined to build a strong and transparent Party and consistent with the policy of extending ties with major political parties worldwide.Alboresi, for his part, said Vietnam’s achievements over the past three decades provide a source of great inspiration for Italian communists and progressive forces which are fighting for a better world and ideals of communism.He said the CPI will work to reinforce friendship and cooperation between the two Parties, countries and peoples in the future, adding that the CPI highly values Vietnam’s stance on the settlement of disputes in the East Sea by peaceful means in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to maintaining peace, stability and security in the region.Earlier, the CPI leader held talks with head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan, during which both sides discussed several regional and global issues of shared concern, including the East Sea issue and agreed on measures to promote ties between the two Parties for the sake of bilateral strategic partnership.During their stay, Alboresi and his entourage paid a tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, held working sessions with leaders of the Central Ideology Council, the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences and the Vietnam-Italy Friendship Association, and made a fact-finding trip to the northern province of Ha Giang.-VNA