Italian Design Day held in Vietnam

An audience looks on graphics featuring the history of Italian fashion displayed at Casa Italia in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)



Various activities are being held in Hanoi and HCM City to celebrate Italian Design Day starting from March 2.The activities belong to an initiative of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italian Design Day celebrates the worldwide acknowledged leadership of “Made in Italy”.In 100 locations around the world, 100 “ambassadors” of Italian culture (designers, entrepreneurs, journalists and critics, as well as communicators and teachers) participate in a panel discussion on Italian design’s unique blend of factors, both material and immaterial, which have retained their distinctive features through the centuries despite a major overhaul by communication and mobility systems; creativity and originality, top-quality materials, and superb construction, as well as production processes that respect the environment, workers and end users; and the highest quality packaging and advertising.In Hanoi, an iconographic exhibition on design, industry and architecture, titled “50 1 The Great Industry Game”, is held at Casa Italia, 18 Le Phung Hieu street, from March 2.The exhibition features a journey back in time through iconic items that shaped – along with “Made in Italy” as people know today – costume, history, economy and the way of life of Italian society.A workshop on fashion was conducted at Casa Italia on March 2, with participants from various noted Vietnamese designer brands as well as Italian Design Day’s ambassador to Hanoi Barbara Trebitsch, former head of fashion school “Domus Academy” in Milan -- prime school of specialisation in the fields of design, fashion and architecture.On March 3, a conference at the National University of Civil Engineering will constitute a second initiative aimed at exploring partnerships and joint initiatives in the format of a panel discussion chaired by Italian Ambassador Cecilia Piccioni. It will mainly focus on fashion, architecture and industrial design. The conference will be attended by the Barbara Trebitsch, representatives of Italian iconic brands, Vietnamese academics and the most outstanding names in the field of design.In HCM City, an exhibition titled “The Art of Life”, featuring the most important designs by Italian brands in the fields of home decor, motorbikes, cars and chairs made in Italy in the 20th and 21st centuries, is being held. The exhibition will be on at HCM City Architecture University between March 2 and 4 and entry is free.“The day opens a series of events themed "Living in Italian Style in 2007" initiated by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” ambassador Cecilia Piccioni said.“Co-operation between the two countries in the field of fashion has been strengthened for many years. The move is another effort by the Italian government to boost the relation.”Trebitsch said her mission here includes meeting and exchanging experiences with Vietnamese designers to seek further co-ordination between the two nations.“I hope to discuss things not only in the fashion field, but also ways of thinking and the philosophy of Italians,” Trebitsch said, “I know no other country has organised a similar event.”Following the successful 21st Milan Triennial Exhibition, this day is a special initiative launched by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to promote contemporary Italian design in the world with events in over 100 cities, with the participation of important Italian architects, business leaders, critics, academics and designers "under 35" to illustrate the history and new trends the Italian design sector has to offer.-VNA